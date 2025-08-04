Old school
How to spot old schoolhouses in Vermont even when they’ve long since been converted to buildings for other purposes. Plus, the Scott administration says it probably overestimated how many Vermonters will lose health insurance because of federal cuts to Medicaid, a St. Johnsbury hospital announces service closures in an effort to lower health care costs, state officials hope a chemical compound can help suppress algae blooms threatening Lake Carmi, attendance at Vermont state parks has been affected by rainy summer weather and the current political discord between the US and Canada, and our weekly sports report appears today to focus on Major League Baseball and analysis of the moves made and not made by teams at the trading deadline.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...