Point in time
Analyzing data on the number of unhoused people in Vermont collected from a single night in January. Plus, revenues in Vermont are expected to grow by over one percent in the new fiscal year but economists warn new federal tariffs could weaken the numbers, insurance companies with state marketplace plans are proposing more modest rate hikes this year but concerns remain that they’re still too expensive, the state Attorney General settles with a Saint Albans creamery over violations of its federal wastewater permit, and more than half a million liquid rabies vaccine baits will be spread across northern Vermont over the next few days.
