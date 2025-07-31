Green dream
Speaking with the head coach of Vermont Green FC about the soccer club’s chance to complete an undefeated season by winning the U-S-L League Two title this weekend. Plus, Vermont’s largest hospital system is laying off nearly 80 staff members as part of an effort to rein in costs, why Vermont’s criminal defense lawyers face the prospect of not getting paid until fall, the Vermont National Guard will utilize a program pairing veterans and military service members with vacant jobs, and a new mobile simulation lab will help with emergency training for the state’s rural EMS companies.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...