Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A new treatment option

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Stephanie Colombini
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Examining the role a new methadone clinic will play now that it’s ready to treat people in Bennington. Plus, Vermont appears to have missed a mandatory deadline to curb greenhouse gas emissions this year, why regional Planned Parenthood health centers can’t get reimbursed for the care they provide to Medicaid patients, health officials warn of two mosquito-borne viruses detected in St. Albans and Rutland, and state transit companies experiment with on-call bus service to help mitigate rising costs and ridership changes.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini