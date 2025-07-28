A new treatment option
Examining the role a new methadone clinic will play now that it’s ready to treat people in Bennington. Plus, Vermont appears to have missed a mandatory deadline to curb greenhouse gas emissions this year, why regional Planned Parenthood health centers can’t get reimbursed for the care they provide to Medicaid patients, health officials warn of two mosquito-borne viruses detected in St. Albans and Rutland, and state transit companies experiment with on-call bus service to help mitigate rising costs and ridership changes.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...