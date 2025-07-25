Go Green!
A visit with fans of the Vermont Green football club as they prepare for a first ever appearance in the USL League Two eastern conference finals against Lionsbridge. Plus, Sen. Welch floats legislation exempting small businesses from Trump administration tariffs, revenues from Vermont’s lottery games have declined over the past year, South Burlington’s school superintendent has resigned following months of tension with the city’s Educators’ Association, and we consider the wild week the Boston Red Sox had coming out of Major League Baseball’s all-star break in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
