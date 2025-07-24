The bites of summer
Visiting some Vermont towns that are dealing this summer with a higher than usual infestation of deer flies. Plus, Vermont’s Secretary of State warns federal budget cuts will make election systems here more vulnerable to foreign cyber attacks, the Superintendent of Winooski schools returns to Vermont after being detained by immigration agents this week, long time state journalist and historian Steve Terry has died, and a camera perched on an island at Lake Carmi is tracking the development of an eaglet nest.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
