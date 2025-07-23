Remembering Robert
Recalling the life and legacy of All the Traditions host Robert Resnik, who passed away this week at the age of 72. Plus, Sen. Sanders says he’ll work with senate colleagues to try and mitigate the cuts made to various health care services in the recently passed federal budget bill, an asylum seeker living in Colchester was allowed to return to his Vermont home after checking in with ICE officials but must meet with them again in the fall, St. Michael’s College uses grant money to create a new emergency service program, and a new book chronicles the unique devotion some fans lavish on jam bands like Vermont’s own Phish.
