Staying and coping

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Stephanie Colombini
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A migrant worker from Mexico who’s been in Vermont for nearly two decades explains his reasons for staying and working in the state even as the Trump administration ramps up its deportation agenda. Plus, a loss of grant funding threatens a Rutland organization that serves needy people more than 150 meals a day, Vermont’s first restrictions on neonic pesticides go into effect, after an initial funding freeze Vermont schools will be able to access more than 6 million dollars for summer and after school programs, and music lovers throughout Vermont mourn the death of long-time folk and world music host Robert Resnik.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

