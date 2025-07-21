Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The Blank Page Cafe

By Liam Elder-Connors,
Stephanie Colombini
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
We visit the Blank Page Cafe which has been serving breakfast tacos, gluten-free treats and coffee in Shelburne for nearly a decade. Plus, Essex town officials deny local approval for an Amazon distribution facility, Montpelier town officials order the removal of a homeless encampment near the downtown bus station, the Winooski-Burlington bridge projects gets federal money, and two local organizations that help people with disabilities enjoy year-round sports and outdoor recreation will merge.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

