The Blank Page Cafe
We visit the Blank Page Cafe which has been serving breakfast tacos, gluten-free treats and coffee in Shelburne for nearly a decade. Plus, Essex town officials deny local approval for an Amazon distribution facility, Montpelier town officials order the removal of a homeless encampment near the downtown bus station, the Winooski-Burlington bridge projects gets federal money, and two local organizations that help people with disabilities enjoy year-round sports and outdoor recreation will merge.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...