Dance of the fireflies
Visiting a natural nighttime light show produced by New England fireflies. Plus, Vermont joins a multi-state lawsuit suing the Trump administration for canceling a program that helps towns prepare for natural disasters, the state learns federal money for tobacco control efforts may be coming soon after fearing it was lost, Quebec officials add more than 500 Million dollars to the province's education budget for the upcoming school year, a sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls hosts a Canadian artist-in-residence, and our weekly sports report focuses on baseball’s annual all-star game and the ESPY award earned by Vermonter and rugby champion Ilona Maher.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...