More FEMA hurdles

Published July 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The new hurdles that may have to be cleared by Vermont homeowners hit by flooding and hoping for a buyout from FEMA. Plus, Londonderry residents will vote on whether to green light new restrictions on short-term rentals, plans are underway in Putney to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Landmark College, for a second consecutive year, a record was set for the amount of unclaimed money returned to Vermonters, and a rally is held at the New Hampshire Statehouse in support of local farmers impacted by cuts to federal farming grants.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

