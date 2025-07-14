Toy story
Speaking with the owners of a popular toy store that’s about to close after two decades of operation in Waterbury Village. Plus, flash floods late last week destroyed homes and did severe damage in the Northeast Kingdom and Addison County, Sen. Welch introduces a bill he says would decentralize FEMA operations and streamline the disaster recovery agency, a New Hampshire man who took part in the January 6th riots at the US Capitol wants to reject president Trump’s pardon, and a Vergennes state representative hopes to pass legislation calling for all campaign ads to disclose when Artificial Intelligence has been used.
