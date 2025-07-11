FEMA’s future
Why disaster recovery officials in Vermont are worried about the federal government's future plans for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Plus, Vermont state officials say they support the closing of Copley Hospital’s birthing center as a cost-saving measure, Sen. Bernie Sanders decries the changes to Medicaid in the recently passed federal budget bill, Gov. Scott makes three new leadership appointments, the Deerfield Valley News has a new owner, and we ponder whether the Boston Red Sox should trade one of their hot-hitting outfielders for pitching help in our weekly sports report.
