Building protection
The difficulty in finding ways to protect state public buildings from the next big flood event. Plus, despite passage of a new state education reform law there’s confusion over which private schools can still access public funds, a state trooper is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Putney, the Howard Center announces cuts to programs in Burlington and St. Albans due to several years of financial losses, and the Vermont Green FC soccer club remains undefeated after a win over Albany.
