‘We had such dreams for this place’
A Plainfield couple whose home was severely damaged by flooding two years in a row anxiously await news on whether they’ll get a FEMA buyout for the home they can’t stay in. Plus, Gov. Scott’s administration starts a review of the newly passed federal budget bill to assess its impact on Vermont, the health department seeks to open three new methadone clinics in communities outside the state’s Hub and Spoke treatment system, Sen. Welch meets with Vermonters impacted by flooding from the past two years, and the federal budget bill makes cuts to flood research funding at the University of Vermont.
