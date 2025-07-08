Multiple challenges
Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark discusses why her office has joined numerous multi-state lawsuits challenging executive orders issued by president Trump. Plus, Vermont officials urge residents to sign up for the state’s emergency notification system following recent deadly floods in Texas, former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin joins the board of a national cannabis company, suggestions for what to do if baby bats have been born inside the walls or other spaces of a house, and Windsor county residents should expect delays as work is done to replace a bridge in Jericho.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
