What Class Are You: Susan Ritz
In the latest installment of our periodic series on class, we speak with writer and philanthropist Susan Ritz about the mixed blessings of being born into a wealthy family. Plus, Vermont’s Attorney General explains why she felt it was important to join other states making legal challenges to the actions of the Trump administration, Vermont health officials say there won’t be much impact from a recent change to federal flu vaccine policy, Montreal’s new biweekly trash pick-up policy is reportedly drawing complaints from people in some neighborhoods, a new study shows snowpack that lingers into summer could protect some plant communities on Mount Washington from certain climate change effects, and we assess some of the hockey moves made and not made by teams entering the free agent signing frenzy in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...