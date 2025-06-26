No plans to retire
Vermont cartoonist and writer Jeff Danziger has been skewering politicians and others in power for half a century and at 81, has no plans to retire. Plus, Vermont state lawmakers are considering ways to increase safety in the wake of the killing of a Minnesota state representative and her husband, climate scientists say several days of extreme heat earlier this week are a harbinger of what's to come due to climate change, Burlington’s City Council approved a new traffic pattern for a downtown street currently under construction, and the Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for Vermonters who want to go on a wild goose chase.
