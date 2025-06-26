Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

No plans to retire

By Liam Elder-Connors,
Adiah Gholston
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vermont cartoonist and writer Jeff Danziger has been skewering politicians and others in power for half a century and at 81, has no plans to retire. Plus, Vermont state lawmakers are considering ways to increase safety in the wake of the killing of a Minnesota state representative and her husband, climate scientists say several days of extreme heat earlier this week are a harbinger of what's to come due to climate change, Burlington’s City Council approved a new traffic pattern for a downtown street currently under construction, and the Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for Vermonters who want to go on a wild goose chase.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

