Remembering Dannemora
A look back at the fraught three-week manhunt that took place in 2015 after two convicts escaped from the Dannemora prison in northern New York, not far from the Vermont border. Plus, Copley Hospital board members vote to close the Morrisville institution’s birthing center, a provision in the Trump tax bill before Congress could reduce the amount of money Vermont normally gets to help pay Medicaid expenses, employee-owned Gardener’s Supply files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the state’s unemployment rate remained steady last month, and a pioneer in Vermont’s fight for same-sex marriage rights has died.
