An unwanted worm
Assessing the threat of a small invasive worm that’s capable of decimating Vermont’s beech trees. Plus, Vermonters will experience a second consecutive day of extreme heat today, a new opioid-use disorder treatment center opens in Bennington, a new executive director is named for the independent state board that oversees Vermont's health care system, Kinney Drugs is taking over former Ride Aid stores in Springfield and Brattleboro, and plans move ahead for Burlington to get a new independent movie theater.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...