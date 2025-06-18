Closure
State lawmakers finally adjourn for the 2025 legislative session after working overtime to pass a sweeping education reform bill. Plus, Vermont agrees to the terms of a multi-state settlement with Purdue Pharma, the state health department plans to expand its partnerships with organizations that offer HIV testing, and a new historic marker will be unveiled in Weybridge to commemorate an openly same-sex couple who lived there in the 19th century.
