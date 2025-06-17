Turning point
A conversation with former state Representative Bill Lippert, whose impassioned advocacy for civil unions is credited with helping Vermont become the first state to legally recognize same sex partnerships. Plus, lawmakers pass a 14 million dollar tax relief package, Vermont’s Attorney General joins a multi-state lawsuit in support of a federally-paused national Job Corps program, downtown businesses in Burlington report a slow start to the summer tourism season, and Southeast Vermont Transit discontinues a Brattleboro bus route.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
