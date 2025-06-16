Political climate change
Why the current political climate might put efforts to expand ‘all resident voting’ on hold. Plus, Vermont’s L-G-B-T-Q community raises concerns about a broader age range of gender identity questions for patients using the UVM Health Network, Vermont joins a multi-state lawsuit suing the Trump Administration over efforts to revoke state rules that regulate pollution from vehicle emissions, Gov. Scott signs a new housing financing package bill into law, the Porter Medical Center in Vergennes prepares to conduct an emergency preparedness exercise, and Waterford residents seek answers after a recent fly infestation in town got so bad it forced many people indoors.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
