Swanton Youth
We visit Swanton’s recreation commission where a group of teens has created a variety of after-school activities. Plus, why rank and file lawmakers in Montpelier may not automatically sign off on an education reform bill even if party leaders come up with a compromise this week, Gov. Scott vetoes a bill that would have overhauled Vermont’s motel voucher program, regional co-op grocery stores have been unable to place orders after a cyber attack on a major supplier scuttled deliveries, the head of Hydro-Quebec has resigned, and we see signs of hope for the Boston Red Sox after consecutive series wins against inter-division rivals in our weekly sports report.
