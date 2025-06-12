Privacy protection
Why Vermont lawmakers are struggling to come to agreement on a comprehensive data privacy bill. Plus, a state cannabis equity group is disappointed that Gov. Scott passed a bill they say doesn’t address the concerns of small growers, a wildlife crossing project gets put on hold, the state labor department launches a new workforce expansion program, and despite some setbacks Vermont ski areas saw growth this winter.
