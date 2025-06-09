The long view
A conversation with former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, whose eight-term tenure was the third longest in the history of the US senate. Plus, Vermont in April received 68 Million dollars more in revenue than expected, Northeast Kingdom campgrounds are seeing a slow start to the summer season, a new addiction treatment center is set to open in Bennington, and a state representative takes advantage of a nearly empty House chamber to read from his play about dogs and drinking.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
