The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The long view

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A conversation with former Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, whose eight-term tenure was the third longest in the history of the US senate. Plus, Vermont in April received 68 Million dollars more in revenue than expected, Northeast Kingdom campgrounds are seeing a slow start to the summer season, a new addiction treatment center is set to open in Bennington, and a state representative takes advantage of a nearly empty House chamber to read from his play about dogs and drinking.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
