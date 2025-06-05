Sam’s club
We speak with FIFA World Cup champ Sam Mewis as she prepares to coach two women’s exhibition games for the Burlington-based Vermont Green FC soccer club. Plus, cuts to federal food benefits could affect thousands of low-income Vermonters, computer chip manufacturer Global Foundries announces a 16 billion dollar investment in its New York and Vermont plants, a federal pause on the nationwide Job Corps program leads to the expected closure next month of a workforce development center in Addison County, and the search is on in New Hampshire for a missing three foot long fiberglass banana.
