Sales glitch
Considering the fate of Vermont’s electric vehicle sales mandate now that the Governor has paused its implementation. Plus, Gov. Scott says he will sign a bill delivering 14 million dollars in tax cuts to young families, older Vermonters, and people with military pensions, House lawmakers reject a bill that would have allowed cannabis growers to sell directly to consumers, Green Mountain Power offers free energy storage batteries for homes in remote areas of Windham County, the Vermont Food Bank in Rutland reopens after a year-long renovation, and state wildlife officials ask anglers not to disturb sea lamprey as they migrate up the Connecticut River to spawn.
