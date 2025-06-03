Overtime
A reporter roundtable discussion about the extra work needed this legislative session to pass an education reform bill. Plus, it’s unclear whether Gov. Scott will sign a bill that would shift the workings of Vermont’s homelessness response system from state government to private nonprofit organizations, Vermont receives a top grade for senior health and well being, the state has seen an unusually long string of soggy Saturdays since mid-March, nearly 2 million dollars in grant funding will help expand access to organic dairy products in northeastern states including Vermont, and officials in New Hampshire issue a consumer alert regarding real estate fraud.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
