The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Fawn and the Wormdogs

By Andrea Laurion,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
We finish our series showcasing Vermont musicians who entered this year’s NPR Tiny Desk contest with Fawn and the Wormdogs. Plus a federal judge orders the release of a Vermont farmworker who was detained last month, state lawmakers pass a bill to make it easier for undocumented parents to make sure their children end up with trusted guardians if they’re detained or deported and commencement ceremonies for the University of Vermont will be held this Sunday.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

