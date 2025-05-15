Cleaning costs
A huge rebuild may be needed at Hartford’s high school due to PCB contamination, and we hear more from Vermont-based musicians who submitted entries to this year’s NPR’s Tiny Desk contest. Plus, Rutland teachers reach an agreement with school board members to avert a strike, the $9 Billion state budget sent to Gov. Scott includes $100 Million in reserves to deal with potential loss of federal revenue from congressional cuts, all Vermont Rite Aid pharmaceutical stores will close as the chain goes through bankruptcy, and an annual 5K race in Montpelier being run today is expected to cause traffic delays.
