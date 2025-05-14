Primary need
Why Vermont is in dire need of a new residency program to train primary care doctors, and we hear from two more Vermont-based musicians who competed to win this year’s NPR’s Tiny Desk contest. Plus, Sen. Welch urges president Trump to take an active roll in getting Republicans to support a bill lowering the cost of prescription drugs, Gov. Scott issues an executive order pausing electric vehicle sales requirements, Morrisville residents rally to keep the birthing center at Copley Hospital open while officials consider closing it as a cost-saving measure, and Vermont lawmakers renew a bill approving to-go alcohol purchases.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
