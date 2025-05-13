Hokum and Pearce
We continue our series showcasing Vermont musicians who entered this year’s NPR Tiny Desk contest with the Hokum Brothers and Wes Pearce. Plus, the Trump administration terminates a federal grant aimed at helping low income and aging Vermonters better utilize the state’s high speed broadband network, federal grants have also been scrapped for Vermont arts and culture organizations, several Vermont political leaders visit Quebec to offer apologies for the actions taken by president Trump, and the Granite State’s legal community reacts to the death of former Supreme Court justice and New Hampshire Attorney General David Souter.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...