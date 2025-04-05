Striking a balance

Karen is Vermont Public's Director of Radio Programming & Operations, serving Vermonters by overseeing the sound of Vermont Public's radio broadcast service. Karen has a long history with public radio, beginning in the early 2000's with the launch of the weekly classical music program, <i>Sunday Bach</i>. Karen's undergraduate degree is in Broadcast Journalism, and she has worked for public radio in Vermont and St. Louis, MO, in the areas of production, programming, traffic, operations and news. She has produced many projects for broadcast over the years, including the Vermont Public's live multi-platform coverage of the <a href="https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2024-03-29/livestream-video-vermont-solar-eclipse" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"00000177-ab2e-d2dd-abff-eb6ea2110000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1741383444986,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000194-dcc3-d0f7-ad94-dee7d4a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1741383444986,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000194-dcc3-d0f7-ad94-dee7d4a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"2024 Total Solar Eclipse","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://www.vermontpublic.org/local-news/2024-03-29/livestream-video-vermont-solar-eclipse","_id":"00000195-728a-def3-a5bd-77ea932a0001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000195-728a-def3-a5bd-77ea932a0000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">2024 Total Solar Eclipse</a>, and interviews with local newsmakers alongside former <i>Morning Edition</i> host Mitch Wertlieb. In 2021, Karen began working on a national collaboration with <a href="https://www.vermontpublic.org/vermonts-one-small-step" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"00000177-ab2e-d2dd-abff-eb6ea2110000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1741383474164,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000194-dcc3-d0f7-ad94-dee7d4a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1741383474164,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000194-dcc3-d0f7-ad94-dee7d4a20000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"attributes":[],"cms.directory.paths":[],"linkText":"StoryCorps <i class=\"rte2-style-italic\">One Small Step</i>","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://www.vermontpublic.org/vermonts-one-small-step","_id":"00000195-728b-d034-adb5-7a8b04420001","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"00000195-728b-d034-adb5-7a8b04420000","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">StoryCorps <i>One Small Step</i></a>, connecting Vermonters across the political divide one conversation at a time.