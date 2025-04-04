The write stuff
Speaking with the high school junior who won Sen. Bernie Sanders’ annual State of the Union Essay Contest for Vermont students. Plus, Vermont’s treasurer says newly imposed tariffs by the Trump administration could hurt state consumers and local businesses that rely on world exports, the head lawyer for the Vermont Legislature criticizes Gov. Scott for what he calls an unconstitutional power grab, U.S. Sen. Welch reintroduces a bill to permanently expand telehealth services covered by Medicare, the state champion of Vermont’s Poetry Out Loud competition prepares to compete for the national title, we review the start to the new MLB season in our weekly sports report, and bid a reluctant farewell to a Vermont Public teammate.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...