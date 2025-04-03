Stowe style
In an excerpt from Brave Little State, we dig into the origins of the widespread, stylized Stowe logo. Plus, the final state budget approved by House lawmakers could be jeopardized by potential federal funding cuts it relies on, the state’s emergency motel voucher program has begun imposing its off-winter limits on length of stays for some homeless Vermonters, Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools may join a national lawsuit against a software provider following a data breach that compromised personal information of students and faculty, and the Vermont senate gives the green light to let freestanding birth centers offer their services.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
