Tax man
Vermont’s new tax commissioner explains his approach to the job and how federal action could impact the Green Mountain State. Plus, Vermont’s attorney general says the president’s voter registration plan would limit access to the polls, New England-based lawyers feel the heat from the U.S. Department of Justice as they challenge the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies, drivers are urged to watch out for amphibians crossing roads during their annual spring migration, Waking Windows announces this year’s lineup, and today is the last day for a ban on winter manure spreading.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
