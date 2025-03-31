Trade wins
What’s behind the big enrollment numbers for Vermont’s career and technical centers. Plus, Gov. Scott extends through June emergency motel housing for certain vulnerable households, some state lawmakers are open to increasing state income taxes to offset potential cuts in federal funding, Vermont’s health department will lose up to $7 million in canceled federal grants, contentions linger as the support staff union at Central Vermont Medical Center negotiates its first contract with the hospital, and House lawmakers float a plan to use a portion of Vermont’s opioid settlement to help people struggling with stimulant addiction.
