Heart bleat
Visiting a Shelburne farm where people can snuggle with goats to help release stress. Plus, after exceeding its budget last year the University of Vermont Medical Center proposes a deal to avoid potential penalties, the former president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center has died, there’s a plan to extend shelters for unhoused families in Williston and Waterbury that were set to close down next week, and Sen. Peter Welch calls on the secretary of defense to resign after sensitive military information was inadvertently shared with a journalist.
