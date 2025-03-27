Cold shoulder
How President Trump’s tariffs and aggressive rhetoric toward Canada are putting a serious political and social strain on the relationship between Vermont and Quebec. Plus, a rally in Montpelier calls for state-level protections of LGBTQ youth, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board considers a statewide ban on some commercial panfish, a journalism professor at Norwich University files a lawsuit alleging administrators pressured students to scrap stories putting the university in a bad light, customers of a genetic analysis firm are urged to protect their data after the company files for bankruptcy, and we move our weekly sports report up to Opening Day today for a preview of the 2025 MLB season.
