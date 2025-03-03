Boycotted
Despite historically strong ties, Canadians are canceling trips to Vermont amid President Trump’s threats to institute tariffs on Canadian goods and calls to make our northern neighbor the “51st state.” Plus, the Scott administration presents a plan to adjust the motel housing program after funding disagreements with Democratic lawmakers, Vermont appears to have missed a major climate emissions deadline, a handful of municipalities will consider local option taxes on Town Meeting Day, and Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater is opening a new learning space.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
