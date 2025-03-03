Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Boycotted

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Despite historically strong ties, Canadians are canceling trips to Vermont amid President Trump’s threats to institute tariffs on Canadian goods and calls to make our northern neighbor the “51st state.” Plus, the Scott administration presents a plan to adjust the motel housing program after funding disagreements with Democratic lawmakers, Vermont appears to have missed a major climate emissions deadline, a handful of municipalities will consider local option taxes on Town Meeting Day, and Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater is opening a new learning space.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan