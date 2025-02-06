‘No renter history’
In the second part of a collaborative series on homeless deaths in Vermont, reporter Liam Elder-Connors tells us about the struggles of a man he got to know before he died from a drug overdose. Plus, Vermont officials try to gauge the effects of potential tariffs on energy imported from Canada, Bennington residents get an update on new PFAS water well contamination, state health officials report an uptick in people with flu-like illnesses over the past month, and a Lamoille County nonprofit is getting a new food processing hub to help redistribute extra produce from local farms.
