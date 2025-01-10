Bookworm
We speak to 2025 Rhodes Scholar and Shelburne native Lena Ashooh, who’s interested in animal ethics and legal philosophy. Plus, Gov. Scott reiterates the need to make Vermont more affordable during his inaugural address, Republican John Rodgers is Vermont’s new lieutenant governor, a national cyberattack may have compromised local school district data, and Vermont health care providers are building an informal network to support intuitive eating habits.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...