Heated discussion
Vermont Public’s Peter Hirschfeld breaks down the politics of climate policy in Montpelier, with Republicans potentially poised to block a sweeping energy proposal that would reduce Vermonters’ use of fossil fuels to heat their homes. Plus, the fossil fuel lobby is suing Vermont in a first-of-its-kind case, Vermont’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down, and Vermont’s AI czar is looking for new ways to streamline government interactions.
