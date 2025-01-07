Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Heated discussion

By Lexi Krupp,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Vermont Public’s Peter Hirschfeld breaks down the politics of climate policy in Montpelier, with Republicans potentially poised to block a sweeping energy proposal that would reduce Vermonters’ use of fossil fuels to heat their homes. Plus, the fossil fuel lobby is suing Vermont in a first-of-its-kind case, Vermont’s top federal prosecutor is stepping down, and Vermont’s AI czar is looking for new ways to streamline government interactions.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

