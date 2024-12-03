Resettlement uncertainty
How Vermont’s refugee resettlement program is preparing for a second Trump administration. Plus, the Vermont Department of Taxes predicts a nearly 6% increase in property taxes next year, former Vermont House Republican leader Don Turner has died following a battle with cancer, Sen. Welch criticizes President Biden’s move to pardon his son Hunter on gun and tax convictions, World Cup Champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin continues to recover from an injury suffered in a giant slalom race in Killington, and why Quebec is unlikely to regain an NHL franchise.
