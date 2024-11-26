Family secrets
A biological discovery brings two women together. Plus, cold weather will bring changes to Vermont’s motel housing program, there’s been an uptick in requests for contraceptive and gender-affirming care since the election, Vermont's unemployment rate rose slightly last month, workers seeking disaster unemployment benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after July’s floods have less than a week to apply, Monkton has a new town forest and Middlebury College field hockey clinches another Division III NCAA Championship.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...