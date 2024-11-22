Like a priest and a bartender
Erica Heilman stops in at Kellogg Hubbard Library to learn about the role it plays in the community. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ congressional efforts to block offensive weapons from going to Israel have failed, the Vermont Community Broadband Board is prepping for the incoming Trump administration, staff and patients are protesting cuts proposed by UVM Health Network, Vermonters have less than one week to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA for the July 2024 storms, four Vermont counties are experiencing drought conditions and Vermont Olympic medalist Ilona Maher has made the finals in “Dancing with the Stars.”
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...