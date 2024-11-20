Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Eye in the sky

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published November 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Police use of aerial drones is on the rise in Vermont, despite some privacy concerns. Plus, local advocacy groups are holding events for the Transgender Day of Remembrance, Burlington police Chief Jon Murad will not seek reappointment in 2025, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced plans to reduce hours at multiple ports of entry in Vermont, local farms and small businesses are getting federal funding to cut climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions, and the University of Vermont men's soccer team is going to the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

