The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Going deep

By Andrea Laurion,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Wrapping up season two of the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings, a show about art and race. Plus, the town of Chester rejects new zoning rules to promote housing development, Barre City passes a new flood resiliency plan, former Gov. Madeleine Kunin reflects on what Kamala Harris’ loss means for the Democratic Party, Vermont Fish and Wildlife offers a $5,000 reward for leads on the shooting of a bald eagle, and permits are now available to harvest Christmas trees in Green Mountain National Forest.

Kevin Trevellyan
