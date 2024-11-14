Cost of living
The cost of running two temporary shelters for families evicted from the state’s motel voucher program. Plus, towns and cities damaged by last summer’s floods can now access extra FEMA money due to an enhanced federal match, Vermont saw record participation in the 2024 general election, hundreds turned out in Randolph to support Gifford Medical Center after a state-commissioned report suggested the small hospital scale back some services to control costs, Sen. Welch criticizes a decision not to halt U.S. military aid to Israel, and a southern Vermont campground damaged by floods two years ago will not reopen next summer.
